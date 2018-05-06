Overheated hikers rescued off Phoenix area mountains

The heat was too much for one man in Glendale and had to be rescued. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Several hikers had to be rescued on Sunday because the heat was just too much for them.

A middle-aged man couldn't handle the heat on Thunderbird Mountain and firefighters were called out around 10 a.m., the Glendale Fire Department said. They were able to cool him down and gave him an IV. They brought him down the mountain in a big wheel.

Later in the day, a couple of young women were helped down at Camelback Mountain on the Cholla Trail side because the hot weather was too much for them.

Every year around this time, the temperatures rise and it catches people off-guard.

"People just aren't aware of how much that heat can make a difference in a simple hike," said Amber Campbell with the Glendale Fire Department.

An excessive heat warning was issued for Sunday and lasts until 8 p.m.

Hikers should always carry a cellphone, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen. Campbell also recommends wearing loose clothing and a hat.

With the heat stick around, it's best to try to get in that hike in the morning.

"I would say from now until the end of summer try to get that hike in before noon," said Campbell.

Drinking plenty of water before, during and after the hike is critical as well.

