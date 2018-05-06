Fatal crash closes I-8 in Dateland for several hours

A fatal crash prompted the closure of Interstate 8 near Milepost 89 for several hours, authorities said.

One person was ejected from a vehicle during the crash. A second passenger suffered minor injuries, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The eastbound I-8 was closed at Sentinel Road near Milepost 89, according to ADOT.

Eastbound lanes were closed for several hours. They have since been reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

