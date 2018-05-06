Keeping your family safe around the pool

Pool safety is of the utmost importance. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children ages 1-4, approximately 200 per year.

Adult supervision is the No.1 way to keep your family safe.

Here are some hints and tips to keep your family safe throughout the pool season and the entire year:

Teach everyone in the house to swim.

Designate a lifeguard.

Go over pool safety rules.

Know CPR AND EMERGENCY numbers.

Keep pool water balanced to prevent earaches, rashes and infections.

Secure your pool with any or all of the following:

4-foot high pool fencing with a child safety Magna latch or lock and self-closing hinges on the gate.

Safety cover on the pool or hot tub.

Pool alarm to notify when there’s activity by the pool.

Window and door locks on any windows within the pool fencing area.

Self-closing hinges or mechanism on door going out to the pool.

Solar motion lights monitoring the pool area.

Floodlight cam, spotlight cam, ring doorbell cam to monitor pool area and have access to all areas from your smartphone.

Door and window alarms.

Have fun and enjoy the summer swim season!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.