Fire destroys 2 houses in Mesa, firefighter suffers dehydration

Two houses are now a total loss after a fire ripped through them in Mesa on Sunday.

The call came out around 2:30 p.m. near Lindsay and Baseline roads.

Smoke could be seen for miles and video from an Arizona Department of Transportation camera showed flames coming from at least one house.

The flames then spread to a second home.

Nearly 100 firefighters were called out to the fire and had to use defensive tactics because the roofs were collapsing.

"We had a partial roof collapse due to the A/C units being on the roof that looked like they were gonna fall in so no one entered the home," said battalion chief Kasey Beal with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

A firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion, Beal said.

Everyone was able to get out of their homes OK.

One of the homeowners was inside when she saw the flames and rushed her children to safety.

"I was in the kitchen and I was washing my dishes and I went to the restroom and flames from outside were popping out and I got the kids and I'm like, 'Get out! Get out!'" said Socorro Aragon.

A third home suffered some minor smoke damage, firefighters said.

It's unclear what sparked the flames.

