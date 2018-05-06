Phoenix police looking for missing children, man

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for two children and a man who went missing since Friday morning.

According to police, 44-year-old David Engle was last seen with 1-year-old Isabella Duvall and 4-month-old Abbey Engle near the area of 7th and Highland avenues at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said that Engle and the children were due to pick up a family member from work at 6 a.m. but never arrived.

There were no statements or threats of harm.

Please contact the Phoenix Police Department with any information on David Engle, Isabella Duvall and Abbey Engle.

Engle is described as a white male, about 6 foot 1 inches, weighs about 340 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, heavily tattooed including face and head.



They were last seen driving a 2007 black Jeep Patriot, with temporary Arizona license plates "737371A" with pink in color Arizona Cardinals sticker on the rear window.

