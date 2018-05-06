Excessive heat warning in effect for Phoenix metro Sunday

The hottest temperatures of the year are expected to hit Arizona this afternoon as strong high pressure situates itself along the Arizona- New Mexico border.

Most communities around the state will reach highs about 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Some will break or tie records.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Metro Phoenix, northwest Pinal County, the southwestern desert of Arizona and southeast California from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Sunday. During this time, those spending time outdoors should limit activities to the early morning and late evening hours. There is a high risk for heat-related illnesses, so drink more water than usual, wear sunscreen and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Give pets a cool place to be, and don't leave kids or pets in vehicles while running errands. Make sure tires, batteries and AC are in working order.

Less hot temperatures are expected next week, but the Valley will continue to see triple-digit highs through Friday.

High clouds stream into the state Sunday and Monday. There is a slight chance of dry thunderstorms with daytime heating Monday afternoon for the White Mountains.

In Phoenix, the forecast high for Sunday is 107, the current daytime high record is 105 set in 1947, and the normal high for this time of the year is 92. Daytime highs will range from 102 to 105 each day next week. Lows will be in the 70s. Breezes will occasionally kick up. Conditions will remain dry.

