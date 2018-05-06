PD: Suspect injured following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect injured late Saturday night.

The incident first occurred at around 11:30 p.m. near the area of 40th and Missouri avenues.

A female caller told police that the 49-year-old male suspect, her relative was on drugs and hallucinating.

The woman told officers that she was concerned that the suspect may have problems with other area residents who were having a party nearby.

Phoenix police officers later determined that no crime had occurred and the suspect declined further evaluation or services.

According to Phoenix police, the man was compliant and agreed to stay at his home.

Just after 1 a.m., the woman called the police again, telling them that the man had armed himself with a staple gun and a knife and was now roaming the neighborhood.

According to Phoenix police, the same officers responded to the call. when officers arrived, they found the suspect in a nearby alley.

As Phoenix police officers were getting out of their car, the suspect closed on them.

According to police, the suspect stopped briefly to put down the staple gun he was carrying.

The suspect again began to walk at the officers who were backing away, police said.

When the suspect was within a few feet, he tried to grab a female officer, raised a knife and attacked her.

The female officer was able to push the suspect back and shoot him to stop the initial assault.

Phoenix police officers retreated a short distance to cover.

The suspect charged the officers a second time but they could now see that he was no longer armed and they were able to detain him after a short struggle, police said.

The suspect was later taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries where he is expected to survive. No officers were injured.

Police said the female officer involved in the shooting is a 24-year-old who has been part of the department for the last two years.

This was the second officer-involved shooting that occurred in the valley this weekend. On Saturday, Scottsdale police officers shot and killed a suspected bank robber minutes after he hit a local bank near McDowell and Scottsdale roads.

