PD: 3 men shot near Dust Devil Park in Phoenix

Three men were found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Dust Devil Park in west Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix and Avondale firefighters responded to the scene.

All three adult patients were awake and talking, and fire officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspects fled the area.

Police said on Sunday the victims aren't cooperating with police and the shooting appears to be drug-related.

