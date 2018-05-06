Tempe police officer, city bus and car involved in crash

Police are investigating after a Tempe police officer was involved in an accident near McClintock and Alameda in Tempe.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The officer was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

One of the other vehicles was a City of Tempe bus. The third vehicle was a red car.

"An officer was driving in the gray SUV, and was driving northbound on McClintock, at the intersection of Alameda," said Lt. Damon DeSpain with the Tempe Police Department. "The blue bus, the city bus was also driving northbound, and the red vehicle was driving southbound. There was a collision, initially looks like between the bus and the red vehicle, and then, after that collision, the vehicles went into the officer's vehicle."

Four people were transported to the hospital.

The officer and the bus driver were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and a passenger from the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers from the bus were treated at the scene and released.

?? Traffic Alert: McClintock Drive at Alameda is closed in both directions due to an accident. Alameda Drive is also closed in both directions. Please use alternative routes. Info at https://t.co/fnTWp0frLV — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) May 6, 2018

