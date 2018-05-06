Man, woman critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on I-10

Two people are in critical condition after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on I-10 in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash was reported on eastbound Interstate 10 near Ray Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A 48-year-old man suffered a complete leg amputation and a 38-year-old woman suffered numerous injuries. Both were transported to a hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.

No one was injured in the car, firefighters said.

The Ray Road off-ramp on eastbound I-10 was closed, according to ADOT.

The crash is under investigation.

