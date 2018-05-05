Protesters line street outside NAU where Friends of NRA dinner and fundraiser was held

By Briana Whitney, Reporter
About 100 protesters lined Butler Avenue in front of NAU in Flagstaff on Saturday to protest a Friends of the NRA dinner and fundraiser happening at the university’s convention center.

Protesters held up signs that read things like “Go away NRA” and “Save our Children.”

The protesters said they knew the fundraiser would still go on, but they hoped this would send a message to the community that they don’t agree with raising money for certain weapons. They’re calling for a ban on assault weapons like AR-15s and bump stocks.

For protest organizer Mark Alexander, he said his reason for getting involved was because he has seven grandchildren who attend schools in Flagstaff and he’s worried for their safety.

“I’m very concerned about the possibility of some shooter coming into the schools with an AR-15 or another assault weapon and killing a lot of kids,” said Alexander.

The protest began and ended very peacefully. Alexander said the group had a run through of the protest with Flagstaff and NAU police to make sure everyone would stay safe. The protesters said they were thankful the police were there for their protection.

We asked for comment from Friends of the NRA, but they declined an interview.

