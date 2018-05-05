ASU Gammage Broadway season tickets go on sale Monday

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is just one of the shows offered in the 2018-2019 season (Source: ASU Gammage)

Broadway's best is headed to the stage at ASU Gammage this year!

Season tickets for the 2018-2019 Broadway season go on sale Monday and you won't want to miss this star-studded lineup.

The ASU Gammage Desert Financial Broadway Across America - Arizona season is packed with award-winning musicals and the newest hits from Broadway. The best way to guarantee your seat for all of it is to become a season subscriber.

Season subscriptions go on sale May, 7 at 10 a.m. Subscriptions start at $190 for seven shows and are available at asugammage.com. Last season, new season subscriptions sold out in less than two hours and the demand for season tickets continues to be at record levels.

The new season features the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical and 2018 Grammy Award winner "Dear Evan Hansen." It's the story of a letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have.

The season also features the smash Broadway hit Disney’s "Aladdin," featuring extravagant sets and all your favorite songs from the film.

Don't miss Broadway’s greatest musical, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival "Hello, Dolly!" starring the legendary Betty Buckley.

The Broadway Series also includes "Waitress," created by a groundbreaking all-female creative team featuring original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

Season ticket holders will also enjoy "On Your Feet!" the show that takes you behind the music and inside the real story of the record-making and groundbreaking couple, Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

And of course, there's the family favorite "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Roald Dahl’s amazing tale on stage with songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.”

The series also includes the smash-hit comedy "The Play that Goes Wrong."

“ASU Gammage continues to bring the best of Broadway to our community,” says Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Executive Director of ASU Gammage and ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs. “Our patrons know they can count on extraordinary live-theater experiences here and buying season tickets is the best way to get great seats at a great price. If you’ve been waiting to become a season subscriber, your time is now. Don’t miss this memorable season.”

Season subscribers get the best seats, value and perks. They secure their seats for seven hit shows and avoid potential single ticket price increases as the performance approaches. Other perks include priority parking, priority seating for season options, swap a show option, payment plans, exchange privileges, advance purchase opportunities and subscriber-only ticket window.

The 2018-2019 season includes:

WAITRESS - October 2-7, 2018

ON YOUR FEET! November 6-11, 2018

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Nov.27–Dec. 2, 2018

HELLO, DOLLY! January 8-13, 2019

ALADDIN Jan. 31- Feb. 17, 2019

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG March 19-24, 2019

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY June 11-16, 2019

Season ticket holders also receive priority access to season options that include:

WICKED April 3-May 5, 2019

RENT May 28–June 2, 2019

THE BOOK OF MORMON August 6-11, 2019

ASU GAMMAGE

For more than 50 years, ASU Gammage has been a top cultural destination in the Valley. The Frank Lloyd Wright designed performing arts center located on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University is one of the largest university-based presenters of performing arts in the world and top touring market for Broadway. Home to the Desert Financial Broadway Across America - Arizona and Beyond series, the mission of Connecting Communities™ goes beyond the stage and programs and impacts the community through shared experiences in the arts. asugammage.com

BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA

(BAA) is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com and The Broadway Channel. Led by 11-time Tony-winning producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 44 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Current and past productions include Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day, Hairspray, Hello, Dolly!, Million Dollar Quartet, On Your Feet!, The Producers, School of Rock and Waitress. Broadway.com is the premier theater website for news, exclusive content and ticket sales. For more information please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com.

