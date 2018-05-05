PD: Car that hit Waymo minivan in Chandler ran a red light

The Chandler Police Department says the Honda that hit a self-driving Waymo minivan ran a red light.

Detective Seth Tyler said the driver of that Honda had to swerve to avoid slamming into a car that had the green light and was moving into the intersection.

The eastbound Honda veered over a raised median and into the westbound lanes of Chandler Boulevard.

Video from the Waymo minivan shows the Honda coming at it.

Early reports were that the Waymo Chrysler was in autonomous mode, but Waymo and police later said it was in manual mode.

Detectives determined that the Honda was going about 40 mph when it entered the intersection.

“When the eastbound light cycled red, the Honda was approximately three seconds behind the intersection,” Tyler explained in a news alert Saturday. “At 40 mph, this places the Honda approximately 180 feet behind the intersection when the light cycled to red.”

Photos sent to Arizona’s Family by Twitter user @punchchucks showed the damage to both the Honda and the Waymo Chrysler. The vehicles were towed from the scene on flatbed trucks, the Waymo minivan covered by a tarp.

The Chandler Police Department said Friday’s wreck illustrates the danger of running a red light.

The driver of the Waymo minivan, the only person in the vehicle, "sustained injuries which required hospitalization," according to Tyler.

“We are concerned about the well-being and safety of our test driver and wish her a full recovery,” Waymo said in a statement. “Our team’s mission is to make our roads safer -- it is at the core of everything we do and motivates every member of our team.”

The driver of the Honda was cited for running the red light, Tyler said.

Less than two months ago, an Uber self-driving vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian as she crossed the street. That vehicle was in autonomous mode, but there was an operator in the driver’s seat.

Video from the vehicle shows that the operator did not see the pedestrian until it was too late.

