UPDATE: Car connected to Amber Alert located in Nogales; kids still missing

Authorities in Tucson have issued an Amber Alert for two children taken from a supervised visit with a DCS worker Friday. (Source: Tucson PD)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the vehicle involved in the AMBER Alert sent out Friday has been located in Nogales but nobody was in it. DPS said suspects and two children are still outstanding.

The AMBER Alert was issued for two Tucson children after they were kidnapped Friday morning, police said.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Tucson Police: DCS worker assaulted, kids abducted]

Tucson police say the suspects, Luis and Andrea Ramirez, kidnapped their children, 5-year-old Luis Jr. and 6-month-old Kahmila, during a supervised visit with the Arizona Department of Child Safety at a park Friday.

Just two days before the kidnapping, the 30-year-old Luis and 28-year-old Andrea were arraigned on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Authorities said those charges did not involve their own children.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a TPD spokesman, said the assault and kidnapping happened Friday morning and Luis Ramirez Sr. threatened the DCS worker with a taser and tied her to a tree. The Ramirez then took the children and fled the area.

A person saw the DCS worker tied to the tree and called police around 10:45 a.m.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Luis and Andrea on one count of kidnapping and two counts of domestic violence-kidnapping.

Tucson police say evidence located in the vehicle found Saturday shows that Luis Ramirez has most likely shaved at least his beard. It also appears that the parents and children have changed their clothing

