Phoenix Rising star honored at Special Olympics event

A ceremony was held on the high school's football field celebrating Didier Drogba, Phoenix Rising's forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 50th Annual Special Olympics finished off Saturday morning at Kellis High School in Glendale Saturday morning.

More than 1,600 Special Olympians participated in sporting events beginning on Thursday, May 3. A ceremony was held on the high school's football field celebrating Didier Drogba, Phoenix Rising's forward.

Drogba was recognized at the ceremony as the Global Ambassador for Special Olympics.

"I hope to take to Africa what you have created here," he told the athletes.

Currently, there are 23 African countries with Special Olympics programs.

Drogba is from the Ivory Coast and has been with the Phoenix Rising since the team's first season in 2017.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.