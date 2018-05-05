PD: 4 cops fired at suspected bank robber in deadly officer-involved shooting in Scottsdale

Officers shot and killed a suspected bank robber minutes after he hit a Scottsdale bank Saturday morning, police confirmed.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a man, later identified as 51-year-old Stephen Charles Arthur, armed with a gun robbed a teller at the Comerica Bank near McDowell and Scottsdale roads just after 9 a.m. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers located Arthur outside a nearby LA Fitness "within minutes of the original call," according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The confrontation between police and Arthur escalated to gunfire, but it's not clear how that happened.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and working to determine the specific details of the contact and shooting," a Scottsdale PD news release reads.

All police have confirmed is that four officers fired shots and that a handgun was found near Arthur.

Arthur died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Police said Arthur didn't have a violent criminal past but did have a DUI arrest and warrants out for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

The officers who shot the suspect will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That is standard procedure any time an officer fires his or her service weapon.

This is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix metro area this year.

