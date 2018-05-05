Phoenix man gets 2-year prison term in synthetic drugs case

A Phoenix man who admitted plotting to distribute illegal synthetic drugs and to commit money laundering has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

A judge on Tuesday also ordered 44-year-old Juan Mark Sayegh to forfeit $1.7 million in cash, real estate and other assets.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Sayegh from 2010 to 2012 owned and operated a business that manufactured and distributed synthetic drugs known as "spice" and "bath salts" before operations ceased when it was raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the office, the synthetic drugs were manufactured with chemicals imported from China and designed to get users high.

The officer says the drugs were intentionally and falsely mislabeled as innocuous household products in order to circumvent federal consumer and drug laws.



