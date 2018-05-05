Search on for owners of Tolleson house that caught fire

Fire departments from three cities battled an early morning house fire in Tolleson. Now they are looking for the owners of the home.

The fire started at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 95th Avenue and Madison Street, just south of Tolleson High School.

The homeowners, who were reportedly in the process of moving out, not there at the time.

Some power lines went down and the back portion of the roof collapsed.

Crews from Avondale, Glendale and Tolleson responded.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

