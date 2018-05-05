Paradise Valley resort has staycation deals, fun for Arizonans

Mountain Shadows is hosting a fee-free staycation for Arizona residents this summer.

Locals can relax in a modern guestroom with the $32 resort fee waived at this gorgeous resort at the base of Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley.

This landmark property opened in 1959 and was a hit with the movers and shakers. Demolished in 2014, it was just rebuilt as part of a $100 million makeover.

Mountain Shadows offers amazing seasonal dishes and craft cocktails at Hearth ’61. You can also enjoy fitness classes, including yoga, and monthly photography classes. (Just so you know, the food at Hearth ’61 is totally Insta-worthy, the pools are stunning and the vistas are amazing.)

Prices start at $119 on select dates between May 28 and Aug. 31.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.