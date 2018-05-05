Adopt a pet for FREE this weekend at 3 Phoenix-area shelters

If you’ve been kicking around the idea of adding a pet to your family, today is the day to do it and the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters are the place to go.

The shelter is hosting a Bissell Pet FoundationEmpty the Shelter event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. That means you can adopt any pet – for free!

When MCACC spokesman Jose Santiago stopped by “Good Morning Arizona,” he told Jaime Cerreta the two shelters are housing more than 700 dogs between them. That’s just dogs, all of them hoping to find families and forever homes.

“This ‘Empty the Shelter’ event is necessary for us as we enter our summer months where our shelters are in extreme capacity,” Santiago said. “Going into the summer months we can have anywhere from 1,100 to 1,200 dogs between the two facilities causing us to double, triple and even quadruple in our kennels.”

That can be hard on the dogs, leading to stress and illness that might make them unadoptable.

“If we are able to adopt out, hopefully, several hundred dogs then we create more room for the homeless animals in the area,” Santiago said.

The event includes cats, too.

Plan to go early, though, because Santiago said the last time the shelter did an event like this, there was a line around the building.

Arizona Animal Welfare League, the state’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, is doing the same thing this weekend. Its Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event is Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

