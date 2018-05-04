Giant inflatable sculptures appear in downtown Mesa

Six giant humanoid creatures have taken over Mesa. They're actually part of a public art installation.

Starting Friday night, you can catch the glowing statues crawling over buildings and exploring the downtown area. The exhibit kicked off with live music and other performances.

They're larger than life, but you still have to search to find some of them.

"There's only two that are on ground level. The other four are actually on rooftops, on major buildings in the downtown area," said Casey Blake with the Mesa Arts Center.

They're part of a temporary art exhibit called 'Fantastic Planet' by Australian artist Amanda Parer.

"The idea behind the aliens, or the inflatable creatures that you see around the area, is that they have landed here in Mesa, and they're quietly and gently exploring all the area around them," said Blake.

The hope is they can get eager earthlings to do a little exploring of their own.

"They look curious and it makes you want to be curious about them, you want to see what they're up to," said Marissa Hall-Valdez as she explored the giant art show.

"I think it is absolutely related to the kind of effort that Mesa is making right now to invite people to come and discover the downtown area," said Blake.

The inflatable sculptures will stay in downtown Mesa until May 13.

