Phoenix police search for gunman after left injured at car wash shooting

Phoenix police on scene of a shooting near 19th Ave. and Southern. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Phoenix police say a shooting at a car wash Friday night has left a man with serious injuries.

Phoenix Police spokesperson, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, said witnesses told investigators that just before 8 p.m. they saw two cars pull into the car wash near 19th Ave. and Southern Ave. Two men in the cars began arguing when one shot the other and drove away.

Fortune said the man who was shot was not offering much information to officers. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The search for the shooter continues. The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.