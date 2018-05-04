Dirty Dining May 4: Popular restaurant at Sky Harbor cited for 4 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Li’s Bowl

6260 S. 35th Avenue

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Worker handling raw chicken then not washing hands"

"Cutting board not cleaned properly"

OHSO at Sky Harbor Airport

3200 E. Sky Harbor Blvd.

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Beer gravy with sausage not cooling correctly"

"Dishwashing machine not working"

Smoothie Run

1633 S. Higley Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Mushroom covered in mold"

"Dried food debris on pizza slicer"

Scoop and Joy Lounge

9397 E. Shea Blvd

Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:

"Eggs stored above ready to eat foods"

"Employee handling candy toppings with bare hands"

"Worker cleaning utensils in hand wash sink"

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Kiss the Cook

4915 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale

Lenny’s Burger Shop

13616 N. 35th Avenue

Phoenix

85029

Robeks Juice

15525 W. Roosevelt Street\

Goodyear

85338

Sonic Drive-In

689 N. Arizona Avenue

Gilbert

85233

Dairy Queen

7611 W. Thomas Road

Phoenix

85033

MOD Super Fast Pizza

1804 S. Signal Butte Road

Mesa

85209

