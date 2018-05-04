Dirty Dining May 4: Popular restaurant at Sky Harbor cited for 4 health code violations

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Li’s Bowl
6260 S. 35th Avenue
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Worker handling raw chicken then not washing hands"
"Cutting board not cleaned properly"

OHSO at Sky Harbor Airport
3200 E. Sky Harbor Blvd.
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Beer gravy with sausage not cooling correctly"
"Dishwashing machine not working"

Smoothie Run
1633 S. Higley Road
Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Mushroom covered in mold"
"Dried food debris on pizza slicer"

Scoop and Joy Lounge
9397 E. Shea Blvd
Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:
"Eggs stored above ready to eat foods"
"Employee handling candy toppings with bare hands"
"Worker cleaning utensils in hand wash sink" 

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Kiss the Cook
4915 W. Glendale Ave
Glendale  

Lenny’s Burger Shop
13616 N. 35th Avenue
Phoenix
85029

Robeks Juice
15525 W. Roosevelt Street\
Goodyear
85338

Sonic Drive-In
689 N. Arizona Avenue
Gilbert
85233

Dairy Queen
7611 W. Thomas Road
Phoenix
85033

MOD Super Fast Pizza
1804 S. Signal Butte Road
Mesa
85209

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:00:15 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >