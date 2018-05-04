14-year-old boy accused of trying to smuggle meth across border

Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle more than two pounds of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico.

Officers working at the Morley Gate Crossing Thursday afternoon referred the 14-year-old U.S. citizen for a secondary inspection. During the inspection.

That's when a canine alert led to the discovery of more than two pounds of methamphetamine, in the boy's pants and taped to his legs.

The drugs were worth more than $3,000.

Officers arrested the subject for narcotics smuggling, and seized the drugs before turning him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

#CBP #OFO officers at Arizona's #PortofNogales arrested a 14-year old attempting to smuggle meth into the United States from Mexico. #AlwaysVigilant officers are protecting the U.S. and stopping harmful substances from entering the country. Details: https://t.co/dYRogfrkUf pic.twitter.com/qHrGaLMPo7 — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) May 5, 2018

