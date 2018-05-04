AZ teacher walkout ends, but not all students go back to class

The teacher walk-out is over, and students are back in class. So what are some Valley second graders still doing at home?

Phillip Boice had to spend another day with his daughter and her friends Friday, because their Phoenix elementary school remained closed for another day.

"When I heard the walkout was over, I absolutely assumed the kids would be back in school today, especially after district after district kept saying we're going to be back in session," said Boice. "It's just very odd that our district seems to be the only district not going back to school."

A number of unhappy parents expressed their frustration, demanding to know why Phoenix's Creighton School District canceled classes again Friday, while hundreds of other schools across the state were back open for business.

The majority of Arizona public schools had been closed since last Thursday while educators marched at the Capitol demanding higher salaries and more funding for education.

Once the Governor signed off on the budget Thursday morning, teachers announced they were going back to school.

But not at Creighton schools.

District officials announced that Friday would be a "Teacher Instructional Day" and classes would resume on Monday."

Marissa Boice Parent says, "They've already been out a week - 1 more day is a big deal for my children<'said Marissa Boice. "That's one more day of education they did not receive and will never receive it ever again. Why can every other district figure out a way to get their children back in school, and all the teachers back, and my district cant figure it out."

Friday afternoon, the Creighton School District released this statement:

"We were unable to guarantee sufficient staff attendance and readiness to ensure the safety of students for Friday, May 4."

"Given the information available, staff were asked to return today to prepare for students on Monday May 7."

