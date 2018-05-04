Deceased student will not be honored at NAU commencements

A mother says Northern Arizona University declined her request to honor a deceased student at this month’s graduation ceremonies.

Karin Acevedo says her son Nick took his own life in March.

Acevedo says her son was a senior psychology major who had finished the majority of coursework before his death and would have walked with his classmates on May 12.

Acevedo tells the Arizona Daily Sun that she was told the university would honor him with a degree in a private ceremony, but couldn’t read his name during the regular graduation ceremonies.

University spokeswoman Kim Ott says the private ceremony is done separately from the regular ceremonies so it will not affect the grads or the atmosphere of the celebration.

