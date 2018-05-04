Pork Chop Brine, Butter Bean Mash and Pickled Pineapple & Red Bell Peppers

Pork Chop Brine, Butter Bean Mash and Pickled Pineapple & Red Bell PeppersPosted:
Pork Chop Brine
Yield: 8 Chops Shelf Life: 7 days
Salt 2 T C
Raw Sugar 2T C
Water ¾ C + (5 C) Room Temp
Jerk Rub 1 T
Chile Powder 2 t
Thyme Springs ¼ OZ Whole
Basil ¼ OZ Turn Large
Black Pepper Corns 1 t Whole
Clove 2 EA Whole
Cinnamon Stick ½ EA Whole
Pimento Berry 1 T Whole
Pork Chop Brine:
1. In a saucepan, combine Salt, Raw Sugar and 3/4 C water. On medium heat, dissolve Raw Sugar.
2. Once dissolved, pour into a large enough bowl to hold all your pork chops and the brine.
3. Add all remaining ingredients to the bowl including the 5 C Water to complete the brine.
4. Add the pork chops to the brine. Refrigerate for 1 Hour.
5. Remove Pork Chops and pat dry.
TO COOK:
1. Rub each pork chop with 2t of Jerk Rub
2. Grill until pork chop reaches 135
Butter Bean Mash
Yield: 8 Servings Shelf Life: 7 days
Butter Beans 4 C Cooked soft
Pork Fat 2 T This can be substitued with Butter
EVO 1 T
Butter 2 T
Thyme 2 T Removed from Stalk
Jerk Rub 2 t
Salt 2 t
1. Soak Butter Beans minimum of 2 hours. ( beans double once soaked)
2. Strain soaked Butter Beans. In a large stockpot, add Butter Beans and cover with water so the water is three times as high as the beans. Simmer on medium heat until soft. apx. 1 ½ hour.
3. Strain Butter Beans. Discard water.
4. In stockpot, add cooked Butter Beans, Pork Fat, EVO, Butter, Thyme, Jerk Rub and Salt.
5. Mash until smooth.
Pickled Pineapple & Red Bell Peppers
Yield: 8 Servings Shelf Life: 1 month
Pineapple 1 C Small Cubes
Red Bell Pepper 1 C Medium Dice
Apple Cider Vinegar 1 ½ C
Raw Sugar 2 T
Salt 2 t
Thyme 8 Sprigs Whole
Pimento 1 T Whole
1. In saucepan, add Apple Cider Vinegar, Raw Sugar and Salt.
2. On medium heat, heat just to dissolve Raw Sugar.
3. Remove from heat.
4. Add sliced Pineapple, Red Bell Pepper, Thyme and Pimento.
5. Let stand at room temperature to cool.
