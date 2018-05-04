Pork Chop Brine, Butter Bean Mash and Pickled Pineapple & Red Bell Peppers

Pork Chop Brine

Yield: 8 Chops Shelf Life: 7 days

Salt 2 T C

Raw Sugar 2T C

Water ¾ C + (5 C) Room Temp

Jerk Rub 1 T

Chile Powder 2 t

Thyme Springs ¼ OZ Whole

Basil ¼ OZ Turn Large

Black Pepper Corns 1 t Whole

Clove 2 EA Whole

Cinnamon Stick ½ EA Whole

Pimento Berry 1 T Whole



Pork Chop Brine:

1. In a saucepan, combine Salt, Raw Sugar and 3/4 C water. On medium heat, dissolve Raw Sugar.

2. Once dissolved, pour into a large enough bowl to hold all your pork chops and the brine.

3. Add all remaining ingredients to the bowl including the 5 C Water to complete the brine.

4. Add the pork chops to the brine. Refrigerate for 1 Hour.

5. Remove Pork Chops and pat dry.

TO COOK:

1. Rub each pork chop with 2t of Jerk Rub

2. Grill until pork chop reaches 135

Butter Bean Mash

Yield: 8 Servings Shelf Life: 7 days

Butter Beans 4 C Cooked soft

Pork Fat 2 T This can be substitued with Butter

EVO 1 T

Butter 2 T

Thyme 2 T Removed from Stalk

Jerk Rub 2 t

Salt 2 t

1. Soak Butter Beans minimum of 2 hours. ( beans double once soaked)

2. Strain soaked Butter Beans. In a large stockpot, add Butter Beans and cover with water so the water is three times as high as the beans. Simmer on medium heat until soft. apx. 1 ½ hour.

3. Strain Butter Beans. Discard water.

4. In stockpot, add cooked Butter Beans, Pork Fat, EVO, Butter, Thyme, Jerk Rub and Salt.

5. Mash until smooth.

Pickled Pineapple & Red Bell Peppers

Yield: 8 Servings Shelf Life: 1 month

Pineapple 1 C Small Cubes

Red Bell Pepper 1 C Medium Dice



Apple Cider Vinegar 1 ½ C

Raw Sugar 2 T

Salt 2 t

Thyme 8 Sprigs Whole

Pimento 1 T Whole



1. In saucepan, add Apple Cider Vinegar, Raw Sugar and Salt.

2. On medium heat, heat just to dissolve Raw Sugar.

3. Remove from heat.

4. Add sliced Pineapple, Red Bell Pepper, Thyme and Pimento.

5. Let stand at room temperature to cool.