Tucson Police: DCS worker assaulted, kids abducted

Authorities in Tucson have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were violently taken from a Department of Child Services employee Friday morning.

Tucson Police Dept. spokesman, Pete Dugan, said the parents of the children, 28-year old Andrea Vanessa Ramirez and Luis Alberto G. Herrera-Ramirez, 30, were on a supervised visit with their two children at a public park near 28th Street and Kino Parkway just before 11 a.m.

The visit was facilitated by a DCS employee who brought 7-month-old Kahmila Ramirez and 5-year-old Luis Ramirez to the park for a supervised visit with their parents, said Dugan.

At one point during the meeting Luis Ramirez used a taser to subdue the case worker. He then tied her to a tree and the two took the kids, said Dugan.

A passer-by noticed the woman tied up and called police, said Dugan.

Dugan said the children were last seen with their parents leaving the park in a faded green 1996 Toyota Camery with a license plate: BKH8427.

