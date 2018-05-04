WATCH: Waymo releases video from self-driving car just before crash

Another self-driving vehicle has been involved in a crash. It's the second such wreck in less than two months.

On Friday night, Waymo released video of the moments before the crash.

This time it was a Waymo car. Waymo released video Friday evening of the moments leading up to the crash. It shows a car veering out of its lane and coming directly toward the Waymo car.

It happened in Chandler at Chandler Boulevard and Los Feliz Drive, which is east of McClintock Drive.

“The Waymo vehicle was not the violator vehicle [and] was in autonomous mode with an occupant behind the wheel at the time of the collision,” according to Detective Seth Tyler of the Chandler Police Department.

Video from the scene showed both vehicles on flatbed tow trucks. The Waymo vehicle was covered.

According to police, the driver of a Honda heading east on Chandler Boulevard had to swerve to avoid hitting a car that was going north on Los Feliz Drive.

The Honda veered into the westbound lanes of Chandler Boulevard and "struck the Waymo vehicle, which was traveling at a slow speed and in autonomous mode."

The person in the driver's seat of the Waymo suffered minor injuries.

Police said the wreck is under investigation.

Waymo released the following statement about the crash:

“Today while testing our self-driving vehicle in Chandler, Arizona, another car traveling in an oncoming lane swerved across the median and struck our minivan. “Our team’s mission is to make our roads safer – it is at the core of everything we do and motivates every member of our team. “We are concerned about the well-being and safety of our test driver and wish her a full recovery.”

The safety of self-driving vehicles was catapulted into the limelight in March when a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a woman as she was crossing a street at night in Tempe.

Police released video of the moments leading up to the crash recorded by the SUV's cameras. Video from the interior camera shows the operator behind the wheel – 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez – looking down, possibly at a mobile device, in the moments leading up to the crash. In the very last frames of the released video, literally the last fraction of a second, it looks like Vasquez saw the pedestrian, Elaine Herzberg.

That crash was the first fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

Uber immediately suspended testing of its self-driving cars.

In late March, Gov. Doug Ducey suspended Uber's ability to test and operate autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roadways. He specifically cited the fatal crash in explaining his decision.

After reviewing video of the incident released from the Tempe Police Department recently, Ducey described the images he saw as, "disturbing and alarming," saying the video, "raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona."

When Ducey took the first ride in a driverless car in December 2016, it was a Waymo vehicle.

Waymo started in 2009 as the Google self-driving car project. It became an independent company in 2016.

"[W]e've been working to make our roads safer, free up people's time, and improve mobility for everyone," according to Waymo's website.

Waymo's self-driving cars, still operating under Google, first hit the streets of Chandler in 2016.

