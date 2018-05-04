APS crews relocate hawk's nest from power line in Yavapai County

APS crews worked Tuesday to relocate a red-tailed hawk's nest that had been built on a remote power line in Yavapai County.

APS said their lines often prove to be popular spots for birds to build their nests because of their height and remoteness.

When APS is alerted to a nest, they install a nest platform near the power line to allow the birds to safely return to the same nesting areas year after year.

"In this situation, it's not a typical nest move where we couldn't get a bucket truck in so we had guys climb the line and they had to get up as quickly as they could safely because we can't have the parents off the nest due to the exposure of the little guys," said Nicole Rodriguez, natural resource specialist with APS.

APS linemen were able to safely move the two baby chicks onto the nest platform.

