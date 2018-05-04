3 On Your Side

Best bargains during month of May

Posted:
If you can just hold off until Memorial Day, which is in late May, you'll score big when it comes to appliances.

Washers, dryers and refrigerators are usually as much as 40 percent off during the holiday. You'll also find deals on chest freezers.

Mattress prices are usually slashed during the month of May. The closer it gets to Memorial Day, the more mattress prices will fall, so keep your eyes open.

As for the rest of May, it will be a great time to buy kitchen gadgets. If you've been in the market for air fryers or coffee makers, May is the month.

Start looking around for office furniture. Things like office desks, chairs and shelving units always drop this time of month.

This one might be surprising, but swimsuits tend to drop in price during May. With summer around the corner, you would think swimsuits would go up but they actually go on sale.

Bikini separates will go for three bucks each.

And finally, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be discounted this month. The price of the phone has been dropping since March, and currently sells for around $650.

But, expect to see the price drop another 30 percent during the rest of May.

