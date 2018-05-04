Dramatic turnaround for Phoenix-area Mom after child passes away

However, that was not always the case. Like so many other moms, Herrera took care of everyone else except herself. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On any given day of the week, you can find Rosie Herrera at the gym that she and her husband own Lion's Den Fitness working with clients or teaching fitness classes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

However, that was not always the case. Like so many other moms, Herrera took care of everyone else except herself.

"I felt like all the balls were in the air and I was just trying to catch what I could, daily," recalls Rosie. "I didn't put myself on the [priority] list. I really didn't. Everything else came before my needs."

Then the unthinkable happened. Herrera's oldest daughter Alicia died at the young age of eight.

"My husband and I lost our oldest daughter," explains Herrera. "[Alicia] had hypo-tonic cerebral palsy and was diagnosed with a seizure disorder. We just found her one morning."

That fateful day when Herrera lost her daughter was in May, the same month as Mother's Day. Herrera says she fell into a deep depression and could barely get out of bed.

"My middle daughter actually came into the room one morning, and it was probably in the afternoon sometime, and she says to me, 'Mama, I need you to wake up because it's noon and we're hungry,'" Herrera says.

That was the moment Herrera made a decision to turn her life around and to live a life that would honor her oldest daughter and inspire her other two children, Alana and Caleb.

She turned to fitness to find her joy again, and specifically Zumba because she knew dancing would make her smile. Eventually, Herrera would teach the classes. Then, she hit the weight room and even competed in bodybuilding competitions.

However, she finds the most fulfillment when she can take her tragic circumstances and use them to help others walk through their journeys.

"It really is a place for me to share with that individual who needs to know that they can really fight through this," Herrera says. "Filling your cup will then turn around and allow you to give so much more to...the people around you."

Now she says she loves to help others achieve their fitness goals, some transformations just as dramatic as hers.

Herrera comes alongside her clients on their journey to help them with more than just their fitness routine because she knows it can be just as much of an emotional battle as it is a physical one.

