Mesa PD release details about officer-involved shooting

The Mesa Police Department has released details in an officer-involved shooting that hospitalized one suspect who was later found to be unarmed.

According to Mesa PD, Officer Theodore Brennan was in the area of Alma School Road and Main Street when he saw a man near a bus stop. Mesa police say the man waved the officer down and then jumped into the road directly in front of the officer’s fully marked patrol car.

Police say the man, later identified as 40-year-old Akbar Qaasim Wicklif Aziz, walked toward Brennan's car.

As Brennan got out of his patrol car, police say Aziz was hostile and refused to move out of the street. Aziz continued to aggressively approach Brennan with closed fists and shouting at Brennan, police said.

Brennan then started to back away. Court documents state that Aziz then moved his hand down by his side, then brought it up, consistent with someone wielding a knife, and charged at Brennan.

That's when Brennan fired three shots at Aziz and struck him. Aziz was transported to a hospital.

No weapon was found on Aziz.

Brennan was not injured.

Aziz has been released from the hospital and booked on one count of aggravated assault on an officer. Documents state that Aziz told police that he had flagged the officer down because "some men had flown in from Tucson, were chasing him, and were going to kill him."

Documents show that Aziz has 12 previous arrests, with nine of those arrests being for felony charges.

Brennan has been with Mesa police for 1.5 years. He has been placed on administrative reassignment.

