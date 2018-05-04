As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, May 4

Phoenix Rising vs LA Galaxy II

Tonight, is a big night at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex. The team is taking on rivals, LA Galaxy II at 7:30 PM, and there are a ton of promotions and giveaways going on including a car giveaway! I

As mentioned, PRFC along with their front of jersey sponsor, Carvana, are giving away a car this Fri. night.

Additionally, May 4 will be $1 beer night and Blackout night (black PRFC shirts will be given away and people are encouraged to wear black). The team will also be wearing their black jerseys for the first time.

For more information visit: https://www.phxrisingfc.com/ or call:(623) 594-9606

Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex

751 North McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

100 Club BBQ Throwdown

Come join AZBarbeque, The Ceremony & The 100 Club of Arizona as for the BBQ Rib Throwdown between the Glendale PD, Phoenix PD & AZBarbeque.

It's going to be an EPIC battle and all for a great cause. Bragging rights are on the line.

The event is this Friday, May 4th at The Ceremony Shop & Café from 5pm to 8 pm. There will be live County Music and lots of great BBQ. Invite your Friends & Family & come on out & support.

100% of the proceeds from this event go to the 100 Club of Arizona!

For more information: www.TheCeremonyShop.com

The Ceremony Shop & Café

7150 N 57th Ave Glendale, AZ 85301

Phone: 623-594-7000

Macayo's Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Macayo

May 1st thru May 5th

Drink Specials

$3 Modelo Especial

$5 Margarita de Macayo

$6 Beer & Shot Special, Modelo Especial & 1800 Reposado

$8 1800 Margaritas

Food Specials

$8.99 Mexican Flag Chimi, shredded beef or chicken, served with a side of Mexican Rice or Refried Beans

$10.49 Pollo Blanco Burro, $1 of Every Purchased Donated to Arvizu Scholarships

Live Entertainment

Will begin at 4 PM at all locations!

All locations will have a live DJ on site

Macayo's Depot Cantina will have DJ Area 4, Bells Band, Is Sir Harrison Band and Whiskey Tango

ALSO! Join us at the Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival!

Sunday, May 6th 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Come try our 125 FOOT Burrito!

For more information: www.macayo.com

Macayo's Restaurants Multiple Locations

Woody's Macayo

3815 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-264-6141

Turf Paradise Derby day

There is only one Kentucky Derby Party in Arizona where you can watch, wager, and win on the Derby simulcast AND enjoy a full day of live and local horseracing.

The biggest and best Kentucky Derby party is May 5th at Turf Paradise. It's the only place in Arizona where you can watch live local horseracing AND bet on the Derby simulcast.

For those who can't make it to the track, there are more than 56 Off Track Betting sites where you can bet on the Derby and live racing at Turf Paradise.

Grandstand admission is just $5, and seats are first come first serve. Kids 16 and under get in free. There is also live music, a kids' fun park with bounce house inflatables, and food and drink specials.

The first 5,000 paid admissions get a free commemorative Kentucky Derby glass.

The gates open 7:15am. The first Turf Paradise live post is 11:30am. The Kentucky Derby is approximately 3:46pm. Those times are subject to change without notice, please check our Kentucky Derby Page for the most current times. General self-parking at Turf Paradise is $5. Valet parking is available for $15.

For those wanting to kick it up a notch, there are all day buffets in the air-conditioned comfort of Turf's Directors' Suite, Turf Club, and Club House. Reservations are required. Details are on our Kentucky Derby page.

"Top of the Park" Directors Suite Buffet $90

Reservations: 602-375-6471

Turf Club All Day Buffet $90

Reservations: 602-375-6472

Turf Terrace Ballroom & Attached Patio $90

Includes all day buffet.

Reservations: 602-375-6471

Clubhouse All Day Buffet $65

Clubhouse Reservations: 602-375-6470

Pavilion Buffet $50

Price includes a continental breakfast and a BBQ lunch buffet.

Reservations: 602-375-6412

Party on the Rail $210 for a table of six or $35 per individual

Prime outdoor seating/Includes BBQ Combo Meal. Reservations: 602-375-6412

Artois Kentucky Derby DayClub includes admission to air-conditioned tents featuring betting terminals, big-screen TV's and a DJ. There are also VIP options

For more information: www.turfparadise.com

Turf Paradise

1501 West Bell Road Phoenix

