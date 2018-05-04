Chandler police arrest kidnapping suspect

This is the sketch of a man police said tried to kidnap a boy. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

Chandler police said Friday morning they arrested a suspect who they say tried to kidnap a boy late last month.

Chandler PD released a sketch of the man yesterday.

The suspect is said to have tried to abduct a boy at a community park in Chandler on April 26. Police say the suspect asked the boy if he could hold his hand and the boy pulled away and said no.

But the suspect then grabbed the boy's wrist and started walking away before a family member stopped him, police said.

Police say the man was arrested at an apartment complex without incident.

The suspect's name has not been released.

