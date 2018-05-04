Plan ahead to avoid westbound I-10 weekend closure in west Phoenix

Motorists traveling to the West Valley this weekend should allow extra travel time and plan ahead to avoid a closure of westbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) between 51st and 67th avenues for construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between 51st and 67th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday, May 4, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 7.

With heavy traffic and delays expected, ADOT recommends drivers consider alternate routes such as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17.

During the closure, westbound I-10 traffic will be able to exit the freeway at 51st Avenue, detour to McDowell Road or Van Buren Street and return to westbound I-10 at 67th Avenue. The westbound I-10 on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues will be closed to help reduce backups.

The closure will allow a 100-foot crane to safely place temporary structures to support a concrete structure, known as a straddle bent, that will carry a flyover bridge connecting to the South Mountain Freeway. In addition, crews will complete work needed to open a new westbound I-10 access road between 59th and 67th avenues.

The first half of the westbound access road opened earlier this week between 51st and 59th avenues, although the road will be temporarily closed this weekend. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 59th Avenue and off-ramp at 67th Avenue will close as well.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions will occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up-to-date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.

