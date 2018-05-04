ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 4-7)

Improvement projects will require closures along a few freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend (May 4-7), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to use alternate routes while the following freeway closures are in place this weekend:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 51st and 67th avenues in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 7) for bridge work at the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues also closed. DETOUR: Expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 west of I-17. Westbound I-10 traffic exiting at 51st Avenue can detour on McDowell Road or Van Buren Street and access I-10 at 67th Avenue.

Southbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Guadalupe and Elliot roads in east Mesa from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 5) for installation of traffic-management technology, including traffic-flow sensors. Southbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to Elliot Road to reach Loop 202.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Hawes and Power roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 6) for installation of traffic-management technology. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Elliot Road and State Route 24 also closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including westbound Elliot or Ray roads to Power Road to access Loop 202.

Northbound Seventh Avenue closed at Interstate 17 (south of downtown Phoenix) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (May 5) for installation of an overhead sign. DETOUR: Consider using northbound Central Avenue. Traffic on northbound Seventh Avenue can use the southbound I-17 frontage road to northbound Central Avenue before turning onto the northbound I-17 frontage road to return to Seventh Avenue.

