Phoenix strip club bouncer sentenced to 10 years for murder of off-duty firefighter

Daisy Mountain firefighter Luke Jones, 37, died in the hospital from his injuries. (Source: Daisy Mountain Fire District)

Brandon Draper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February after changing his plea. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Phoenix strip club bouncer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an off-duty Daisy Mountain firefighter.

Brandon Draper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February after changing his plea. He was sentenced at 9 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017. Jones was previously injured and was wearing a brace to protect one of his arms.

During the deadly beating, club manager Timothy Piegari disconnected surveillance video.

Jones was taken to the hospital via a Lyft car with critical injuries. He later died.

Jones was a 12-year veteran of the Daisy Mountain Fire District. He left behind a wife and daughter, fire officials said.

Piegari pleaded not guilty to hindering prosecution and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He plans to take the case to trial.

