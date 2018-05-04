PD: Pedestrian seriously injured following Phoenix crash

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a vehicle early Friday morning in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. near the area of 35th and Northern avenues.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing mid-block when he was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and talked with officers.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash

The area was closed but has since has been cleared.

Phoenix police want to remind the public when they use the crosswalks, they recommend wearing bright clothing and for everyone to be alert.

