Glendale shop hosting charity law enforcement BBQ throwdown

Who's ready for a barbeque showdown in Glendale this Friday afternoon?

The "BBQ Rib Throwdown" is hosted by Sun City restaurant AZBarbeque, Glendale-based The Ceremony and The 100 Club of Arizona.

Bragging rights are on the line as the Phoenix and Glendale police departments battle it out to see who can cook up the best meat.

There will be live County Music and lots of great BBQ for everyone to enjoy. Friends & Family & come on out &

All of the proceeds from this event go to the 100 Club of Arizona.

The event will take place on Friday, May 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Ceremony, which is located near the area of 57th and Myrtle avenues.

For more information on the event, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.