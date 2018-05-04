Derby Day celebration at Turf Paradise

Want to get the full Kentucky Derby experience but can't go to Churchill Downs? No worries, one Arizona event will get that full experience

Turf Paradise will host a Kentucky Derby watch party event on May 5.

Track officials say it will be the only place in Arizona where you can watch live local horseracing and bet on the Derby simulcast.

For those who can't make it to the track, Officials say there are going to be over 56 off-track betting sites where you can bet on the Derby and live racing.

Grandstand admission will cost $5 and children 16 and under will get free admission.

The event will also offer live music, a kids' fun park with bounce house inflatables and food and drink specials.

The first 5,000 people will get a free commemorative Kentucky Derby glass, Turf Paradise officials said.

Turf Paradise will also host a one-of-a-kind bonnet and derby fashion contest.

The gates will open at 7:15 am. Turf Paradise officials say that the live post is 11:30 am. The Kentucky Derby is approximately 3:46 pm.

General self-parking at Turf Paradise is $5. Valet parking is available for $15.

Turf Paradise is located near the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

For more information on the event, click here.

