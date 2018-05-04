Police investigating deadly shooting at Phoenix gas station

The shooting was reported at a Valero gas station near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoneix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at a Valero gas station near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road at about 12:30 a.m.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, witnesses reported that a silver vehicle was parked outside of the gas station and was followed by a white vehicle.

Fortune said as soon as the victim got out of the silver vehicle, suspects from the white vehicle started shooting at him. The victim then ran into the gas station and was followed by one of the suspects.

The victim was shot inside the gas station by the suspect, Fortune said.

Detectives later found that there were additional people inside the silver vehicle that had fled once the shooting started and the vehicle was found nearby unoccupied.

No other victims have been located. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

