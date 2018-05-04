PD: Man hospitalized after racing, crashing car on U.S. 60 in Glendale

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
The driver of one of the two vehicles somehow lost control and ran off the roadway into multiple parked cars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The driver of one of the two vehicles somehow lost control and ran off the roadway into multiple parked cars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A serious crash in Glendale closed the U.S. 60 in both directions for several hours late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The U.S. 60 was closed in both directions for a crash at 57th Drive and 53rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It was reopened around 6 a.m.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

Two vehicles were racing northbound on the U.S. 60 near 51st Avenue around 10:15 p.m., Glendale police spokeswoman Tiffany Smith said.

The driver of one of the two vehicles somehow lost control and ran off the roadway into multiple parked cars.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but he is currently stable, Smith said.

The driver's female passenger was also transported for a precautionary injury.

Traffic was being diverted off of 57th Drive and 53rd Avenue on the U.S. 60.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.