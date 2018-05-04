Phoenix PD: Man found on ground, death treated as a homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in west Phoenix.

Police said officers were called out to an area near 31st and Dunlap avenues just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. A witness found the victim with "obvious signs of trauma."

He died at the scene. He was identified as 25-year-old Tavaun M. Moore.

Investigators said there was foul play so it is a homicide.

No arrests have been made and police haven't released any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

