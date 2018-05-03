Chandler police release sketch of man who tried to kidnap boy

Police describe the suspect as an Eastern Indian man, 5-foot-7, medium build with a patchy beard and an East Indian accent. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

This is the sketch of a man police said tried to kidnap a boy. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

The Chandler Police Department has released a sketch of the man they said tried to kidnap a boy at a community park.

It happened near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road on April 26 just before noon.

Police said the man asked to hold the boy's hand while grabbing it. The boy pulled away and said no.

But then the man grabbed the boy's wrist and started to walk west with him before a family member stopped him, police said.

Police describe the suspect as an Eastern Indian man, 5-foot-7, medium build with a patchy beard and an East Indian accent. He was wearing a red and white striped shirt, cream-colored shorts, white socks pulled up to his calf and a baseball hat with red on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K O'Berry #599 at 480-782-4465 or Kevin.Oberry@chandleraz.gov.

