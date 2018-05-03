Tinder Fire evacuees to be allowed to return home on Friday, fire 48% contained

More than 600 firefighters are on the scene to make sure the flames don't spread. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tinder Fire has damaged 30 homes and 17 minor, unknown buildings, according to the U.S. Forestry Service. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People will be allowed to see their homes on Friday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The hundreds of people who were evacuated because of a wildfire in north-central Arizona will be allowed to return to their homes on Friday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The plan is to allow those who have lost homes due to the Tinder back into the communities near State Road 87 starting at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

From noon to 2 pm., people who live east of State Road 87 will be allowed back. The communities include Tamarron Pines, Blue Ridge Estates, Ponderosa Pines, Mogollon Ranch, Clear Creek Pines Units 8 and 9, Starlight Ranchettes, Moqui Ranch and Moqui Ranchettes.

Then at 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., officials will allow people who live west of State Road 87 back inside. Those communities include Clear Creek Pines Units 3 & 7, Clear Creek Pines Units 4, 5 and 6, Pine Canyon and Fisher.

At sunset, all roadblocks will be lifted.

The Tinder Fire has burned 12,567 acres and has damaged 30 homes and 17 minor, unknown buildings, according to the U.S. Forestry Service. Containment is at 48 percent.

More than 570 firefighters are on the scene to make sure the flames don't spread. They say the recent rain and snow were very helpful in gaining ground against the wildfire.

The Highway 87 closures will remain in effect until the planned opening at 7 p.m. on Friday, May.

The wildfire was caused by an illegal abandoned campfire.

For those needing assistance, the following organizations will create an assistance center at the Blue Ridge Community Church.

Coconino Public Health

American Red Cross

Arizona Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

HOPE Animal-Assistance Crisis Response

Arizona Department of Insurance

Arizona Department of Economic Security

Arizona Department of Veteran Services

Arizona Registrar of Contractors

Salvation Army

