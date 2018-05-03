Consumer Reports ranks best sunscreens

The triple digits are here, so it's more important than ever to slather on some SPF.

But all sunscreens are not created equal, and some provide different levels of protection.

In general, the American Academy of Dermatology they recommend SPF 30 or higher.

"I would say in Arizona because we're higher UV, SPF 50 or higher would be better," said Dr. Mansi Sarihan, Chief of Dermatology at Maricopa Integrated Health Systems.

SPF is just one of the factors to consider in a sunblock.

"You want to make sure it says broad-spectrum, that it's not just covering UV-A or vice versa," Dr. Sarihan said. "I also like to recommend water resistant because even though you may not be going in the water, you may be sweating."

Each year, Consumer Reports ranks some of the best sunscreens.

Here are some of the top picks.

Top 3 Lotions:

1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk ($36 on Amazon)

This lotion topped Consumer Reports' list for the second year running, scoring a full 100 percent on the scale and meeting its SPF 60 claim. The sunscreen is said to have a non-greasy texture, and is water-resilient.

2. Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50 ($5 at Wal-Mart)

A no-frills formula scores you some of the biggest bang for your buck. It shields against UVA and UVB rays, and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Reviewers say it "has a beachy fragrance" and "is less greasy than others I've tried."

3. Pure Sun Defense Disney Frozen SPF 50 ($6 at Wal-Mart)

Kids will love this cartoon-themed sunscreen. It scored 98 percent in the rankings and met its SPF claim. The Frozen, Star Wars, Minions, Captain America, and Mickey Mouse formulas all received the same high marks.

Top 3 Sprays:

1. Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50+ ($6, at Trader Joe's stores)

The only sunscreen besides La Roche-Posay to receive full 100 marks, this spray continues Trader Joe's tradition of unexpectedly good beauty products. The spray provides UVA & UVB protection, and contains aloe, vitamin E, and coconut oil. It’s also water resistant. The spray-top twists to lock, making this convenient to toss into a purse, backpack or beach bag, without fear of accidental spray

2. Banana Boat SunComfort Continuous Spray SPF 50+ (around $9 on Amazon)

The number-two spot on the spray list with a 97 percent rating, this is designed to be used from any angle, making it perfect for those tricky spots on your back. The spray is non-greasy allows sand to easily brush off and eliminates greasy hands

3. Equate Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30 ($8 at Wal-Mart)

This spray has a no-rub application with a continuous, quick and easy mist This sport sunscreen spray is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and will not run when you sweat.

Top Sunscreen Stick

1. Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 55 (Less than $8 for two at Target)

Stick applicators can be particularly handy for throughout midday facial touch-ups when your hands are already covered in sand. One reviewer said, "These make applying sunscreen to my child's face so much easier!"

