Neighbor Pays It Forward to Peoria grandmother devoted to helping feathered friends

Posted: Updated:
Arky Muscato has seen what a difference Jody Kieran is making, spending her own time and money, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the Peoria bird lady. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Arky Muscato has seen what a difference Jody Kieran is making, spending her own time and money, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the Peoria bird lady. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Every week, people bring in sick and injured birds for Kieran to take care of and nurse back to health. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Every week, people bring in sick and injured birds for Kieran to take care of and nurse back to health. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
For the past 20 years, the West Valley grandmother has been taking care of some cute little creatures as part of her non-profit "Fallen Feathers." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) For the past 20 years, the West Valley grandmother has been taking care of some cute little creatures as part of her non-profit "Fallen Feathers." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Jody Kieran has a few birds at her house. Well, more like a few hundred.

For the past 20 years, the West Valley grandmother has been taking care of some cute little creatures as part of her non-profit "Fallen Feathers."

Every week, people bring in sick and injured birds for Kieran to take care of and nurse back to health.

"There's definitely a need for this," said Kieran. "There's a lot of places like the Humane Society that will take care of dogs and cats, but few actually take care of birds."

The birds in need of assistance range from baby hummingbirds, red-tailed hawks, a turkey vulture and an emu that was spotted running down the street.

Kieran said she started helping birds because her daughter wanted to be a veterinarian, but the rescue effort just kept growing and growing.

"I'm not a real religious person, but I do think there's something out there that's saying you need to do this," said Kieran.

Arky Muscato has seen what a difference Kieran is making, spending her own time and money, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the Peoria bird lady.

"It's an all around great organization with a lot of benefit for the community," said Muscato.

Muscato and his wife went over to Fallen Feathers headquarters this week to surprise Kieran.

"For all you do with Fallen Feathers -- helping everybody taking care of whatever animals, but especially birds," Muscato said.  "We are so thankful for all you do for community and around community, and on behalf of Channel 5 and Pay It Forward I would like to present you with $500."

"There's something that can't be explained that comes back to you when you do this," said Kieran.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio