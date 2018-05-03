Neighbor Pays It Forward to Peoria grandmother devoted to helping feathered friends

For the past 20 years, the West Valley grandmother has been taking care of some cute little creatures as part of her non-profit "Fallen Feathers." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jody Kieran has a few birds at her house. Well, more like a few hundred.

For the past 20 years, the West Valley grandmother has been taking care of some cute little creatures as part of her non-profit "Fallen Feathers."

Every week, people bring in sick and injured birds for Kieran to take care of and nurse back to health.

"There's definitely a need for this," said Kieran. "There's a lot of places like the Humane Society that will take care of dogs and cats, but few actually take care of birds."

The birds in need of assistance range from baby hummingbirds, red-tailed hawks, a turkey vulture and an emu that was spotted running down the street.

Kieran said she started helping birds because her daughter wanted to be a veterinarian, but the rescue effort just kept growing and growing.

"I'm not a real religious person, but I do think there's something out there that's saying you need to do this," said Kieran.

Arky Muscato has seen what a difference Kieran is making, spending her own time and money, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the Peoria bird lady.

"It's an all around great organization with a lot of benefit for the community," said Muscato.

Muscato and his wife went over to Fallen Feathers headquarters this week to surprise Kieran.

"For all you do with Fallen Feathers -- helping everybody taking care of whatever animals, but especially birds," Muscato said. "We are so thankful for all you do for community and around community, and on behalf of Channel 5 and Pay It Forward I would like to present you with $500."

"There's something that can't be explained that comes back to you when you do this," said Kieran.

