Archery, kayaking and more: Free classes at Maricopa County parks

You're are recently retired or working less, now what?

That is the question for lots of baby boomers with some extra time on their hands. So why not pick up a new hobby?

It turns out Maricopa County has tons of free classes and activities for people of all ages to learn something fun and new.

At Lake Pleasant, they offer free beginner's archery classes.

Rangers take you through the basics of archery form, techniques and more. They even provide the equipment.

Other parks, like San Tan Valley and McDowell Mountain Regional Park, offer the same archery classes.

That’s not all, there is Taichi, nature hikes, survival classes and photography classes and they are all free.

“We also offer fishing,” Parks Ranger Terry Gerber said. “We also offer paddling out here, we have the pleasant paddle program, you can come out here and paddle with us, we have moonlight paddles which are a lot of fun.”

