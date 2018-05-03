College student says she was hacked and 'held hostage'

Kristen O'Neall says her life her has been taken over. And, it all started when someone hacked her smartphone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Smartphones are something most of us use for just about everything these days. Many people store all kinds private and personal information as well. But just because you have a password on your smartphone doesn’t mean it’s secure.

“It's so terrifying to know that somewhere out there, someone can see everything and I can't stop it.”

Kristen O'Neall says her life her has been taken over. And, it all started when someone hacked her smartphone.

“When I tell my mom, 'my whole life is like on my phone,' she's like 'no it's not,' I'm like, 'it really is'. Like everything I do is on it."

O’Neall attends Northern Arizona University and like a lot of people, and college students for that matter, she keeps a lot of her private information on her phone.

And why wouldn't she? Passwords, along with fingerprint and facial recognition these days, make hacking your device basically bulletproof, right? At least, that's what O’Neall thought.

“I thought I was super smart and I put all my passwords in my notes, so not only was all of my information in there, information like my Social Security number, like I kept it locked in my phone.”

But O’Neall has learned phones can and will be hacked into by complete strangers. She found that out when she recently used her smartphone to log on to her Snapchat account, but couldn't.

Time after time, O’Neall says she kept being denied access.

“I put in my phone number, and it didn't recognize my phone number and I started hysterically crying and I was like everything is in my snapchat, everything!”

O’Neall soon realized someone had actually taken over her Snapchat account and blocked her from logging in. And, it would get a lot worse. This college student learned someone also took over her Instagram account and even tried to access her Twitter and Facebook accounts, but failed.

O’Neall says she felt violated and helpless. All her private and intimate information was available to a complete stranger and she has no idea how it happened.

So, she went to her cell phone provider for help, but they simply told her what she already suspected.

“And that's when they told me that someone hacked into my iCloud account and got into my notes and my snapchat password was in there, my bank, my social, everything.”

O’Neall bought a new phone entirely and established a new Apple ID. She also called Apple to if they could retrieve her accounts that had been stolen by the hacker. But they couldn't, and by now the damage was already done.

“They already had my pictures, they had my messages, they had my location, my friends' locations, my facetimes, everything.”

And if you think it couldn't get any more personal, it did. The hacker actually made contact with O’Neall through an email demanding access to something on Snapchat called "My Eyes Only," an ultra-secure area where a person's most sensitive and private photographs and videos can be kept.

“The scariest part is, there's a snapchat feature called My Eyes Only and it requires a four-digit passcode and it's just things you want to save, for your eyes only. You don't want anyone to see.”



In the email, the hacker told O’Neall:



"My Eyes Only code and you will get your snapchat back. Just make this easy. I've already been through your iCloud anyways."

O’Neall says, of course, she didn't respond. However, knowing that a complete stranger has access to her personal and private information, leaves her feeling defenseless.

“Every night I try I just try to go to sleep and I'm like someone has every aspect of every day. Like they could look up any day that I lived and know exactly what I was doing, like personal things that I don't want anyone to see and it's gone.”

3 On Your Side was able to get Snapchat to look into the matter and restore her account. However, the hacker is still in some of her other accounts, like her Yahoo email.

O’Neall says she hope her story serves as a warning to others.

